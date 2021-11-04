Books For Africa Receives 10th Consecutive 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator; Joins Top 3 Percent of Charities Rated
Rating Reflects Organizational Commitment to Transparency, AccountabilitySAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Books For Africa (BFA) has received its 10th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, a ranking that only three percent of charities reviewed attained.
“This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way,” Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher wrote to Patrick Plonski, Executive Director of Books For Africa.
“Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Books For Africa exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work,” Thatcher continued. “Only 3 percent of the charities we evaluate have received ten consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Books For Africa outperforms most charities in America. This exceptional designation sets Books For Africa apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”
Books For Africa is based in St. Paul with a major warehouse in the Atlanta area.
Charity Navigator is the country’s premiere charity evaluator and rates charities on sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency. “With more than 1.5 million American charities, Charity Navigator aims to accentuate the work of efficient and transparent organizations,” Thatcher added.
“Books For Africa is honored to be recognized for a decade of top ratings from Charity Navigator, putting us in the top three percent of all charities in the United States,” Plonski said of the rating. “This level of efficiency and financial transparency is exactly what our donors have come to expect from BFA, and we are pleased to continue to use their donations as efficiently as possible to get more books to the children and learners across the African continent.”
For more information about Charity Navigator’s review of BFA: https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/411627391
In other Books For Africa news, its annual survey of recipients showed a positive response across the continent: 99 percent of the books were deemed relevant; 96 percent of organizations have seen increased traffic since the books arrived and 83 percent of BFA books are kept in a library.
Most popular book subjects are English language books, university, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and leisure.
Recipients said that the books had a major impact on their students. For example, a community center manager in South Africa said: “I’m so excited at receiving these books. We are going to establish a mini library at this center and encourage our beneficiaries to read these stories. We might inspire a few of them to become writers or authors. These books will go a long way in opening up the mind of our children in this community.”
More survey information: https://www.booksforafrica.org/news/2021-recpient-feedback-survery.html
Books For Africa remains the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the African continent, shipping over 52 million books to all 55 countries on the continent since 1988. Last year alone, BFA shipped 3.1 million books, valued at over $26.2 million, and 224 computers and e-readers containing over 650,000 digital books, to 28 African countries. More than $3.1 million was raised last year to ship these books to the students of Africa.
https://www.booksforafrica.org/
