ALMAX PROPRIETARY BACKLIGHTING TECHNOLOGY IMPROVES USER EXPERIENCE
ALMAX's proprietary backlighting technology, MaxFilm, allows users to deliver light precisely and evenly across surfaces while maintaining a thin profile.KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As technology rapidly advances, companies from a multitude of sectors demand slimmer, more sophisticated lighting solutions. The reason is that these industries are on the hunt to provide their customers with the streamlined user experience and exceptional aesthetic qualities that end-users have come to expect from modern electronic devices. Fortunately, both traits can be effectively enhanced via backlighting technologies; but only if manufactured properly.
Delivering light precisely and evenly across surfaces, while maintaining a thin profile is among one of the most difficult challenges encountered during the interface design process. To counter this issue, ALMAX has developed a proprietary solution, MaxFilm, which incorporates a light guide film utilizing variable density refraction, aiming light rays uniformly across the surface of virtually any material, making it the most versatile optical light diffusion available. Moreover, the high costs and limitations usually associated with alternative backlighting methods (such as fiber optics or electroluminescence) are significantly reduced. This is why MaxFilm outshines compared to other options, with its distinct and uniform illumination across large and small surface areas alike.
To support a wide range of applications, MaxFilm enables ALMAX to provide customers with virtually endless variations of colors, layouts, and configurations that meet customer brand and product requirements.
MaxFilm Backlighting Key Benefits:
• Even Light Distribution
• Large & Small Surface Area Coverage
• Durable Construction
• Compatible with Energy-Efficient Light-Emitting Diodes
• Expanded Product Branding & Design Opportunities
• Retrofitting Capable
• Compatible with Various Control Technologies
• Cost-Effective Solution
• Proprietary Manufacturing Process
• Thin Profile by Eliminating Light Pipes
Our MaxFilm backlighting technology is compatible with graphic overlays, membrane switches, capacitive touch sensors, rubber keypads, and more.
For more information on our MaxFilm technology, visit https://almaxeis.com/specialty-keypads/back-lit-keypads/
