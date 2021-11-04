Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,178 in the last 365 days.

Advisory: EGLE provides 11,000 pages of data, documents related to Benton Harbor drinking water

More than 11,000 pages of documents data related to elevated lead levels in Benton Harbor drinking water has been made public on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) website and more will be added in coming weeks.

The documents and data are in response to a request from the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee and include responses to more than two-dozen Freedom of Information Act requests filed in the past 18 months.

In a letter to State Senator Ed McBroom, chair of the Oversight Committee, EGLE Director Liesl Clark lays out the plan for future public releases of information, and identifies key lessons from the documents including:

  • While a range of actions were taken by multiple entities to inform Benton Harbor residents about elevated lead levels, we should consider potential improvements to our whole-of-government approach to communications
  • Benton Harbor's situation is unique and particularly urgent; but it also part and parcel of a statewide lead-in-drinking water challenge that must be vigorously addressed.
  • State, local and federal agencies are partnering to implement effective and well-researched strategies for reducing lead in drinking water in Benton Harbor and statewide.

The letter also addresses issues including corrosion control in Benton Harbor's water system, the removal of lead services lines and funding issues.

Contact: EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

# # #

You just read:

Advisory: EGLE provides 11,000 pages of data, documents related to Benton Harbor drinking water

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.