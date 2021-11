Some Idaho Fish and Game public website services will be unavailable beginning Friday, November 5 after work hours through the weekend ending Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Licenses, tags, and permit sales are not affected. The GoOutdoorsIdaho.com website for online purchases and various license vendors across the state will still be available.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.