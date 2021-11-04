Iowa's redistricting process has once again proven itself the gold standard, producing a nonpartisan, fair map for the people of Iowa. Democrats' repeated accusations of Republicans' intention to gerrymander have proved to be nothing more than fear-mongering. #IALegis
House Republican Caucus Newsletter November 4, 2021
