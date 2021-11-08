To Serve and Protect From Hunger
Against Global Hunger and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office pack the trunks of the TSCO patrol cars for their "Pack the Trunk" initiative. Photo by KIRK MCCRACKEN/Noazak COnsulting
Against Global Hunger wants to ‘Pack the Trunk’ with the Tulsa Housing Authority, TCSO
#11DaysOfAwesome Paid Off
During the Tulsa State Fair in October, Against Global Hunger challenged the community to help pack 100,000 non-perishable meals for those in areas with food insecurity through an #11DaysOfAwesome campaign. The event was a huge success, and now they need to distribute those packages of food.
The deputies have taken on the task of delivering the food to those in need. Their patrol cars will carry these non-perishable meals, and they can hand them out on a case-by-case basis. Their job is to serve and protect, but that doesn’t only apply to crime. The deputies can now serve food to the needy and protect them from hunger.
The Holidays Can Be Tough
The holidays aren't always festive for struggling families, adding stress to an already hectic time of year. Those struggling to provide basic weekly needs also struggle with purchasing food for Thanksgiving or presents for Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies often deal with situations that require intervention, and during the holidays it can be worse. In the past, the deputies saw individuals without the food needed to survive, but there wasn’t much the officers could do. But now they have the food needed to make a difference.
“In speaking with the staff of Against Global Hunger, we were excited to engage in a partnership and collaboration to serve the citizens we come across in the course of our duties who struggle with food insecurities,” said Richard Gonzales, of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. “Many times deputies will use money from their own pockets to help citizens in need. This partnership is a Godsend and provides deputies with the immediate resources to help citizens when a need is identified.”
Against Global Hunger
Against Global Hunger is a non-profit organization that has established partnerships with schools, organizations, and church groups to package and distribute food for those in need. With those partnerships, we intend to make global hunger a thing of the past. Volunteers and organizations help AGH package highly-nutritious food that gets distributed locally and globally. These partnerships are crucial to the AGH process, and it couldn’t be done without our caring missionaries, volunteers, organizations, and donors.
Here are just a few examples of how you can help Against Global Hunger:
Filling food boxes
Cleaning
Filing
Moving boxes
Labeling bags
Answering the phone
Helping set up for an event
“Pack the Trunk”
The deputies in the sheriff's department were looking to give back even more than they already do on a daily basis, and they wanted to do something for the community as the holidays are quickly approaching. These deputies are excited to be able to have non-perishable meals ready to be given out from their vehicles as they come across families in need.
