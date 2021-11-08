VERITEC, INC. INTRODUCES ITS FRAUD PROOF WELLNESS ID CARD FOR USE IN COVID TESTING AND VACCINATION
Veritec, Inc. assists countries around the world with Covid testing and vaccination programs with its FRAUD PROOF Physical & Digital Wellness ID Cards
VERITEC INC (OTCBB:VRTC)MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. based, technology company Veritec, Inc., whose sophisticated 2D barcode technology is used as the code of choice in Asia in the LCD marking industry, is now using its 2D barcode technology to provide a secure way for users to show their Covid test and vaccination status.
Due to new and rapidly changing covid vaccine mandates and travel restrictions there is an urgent need for identification that is highly secure and fraud proof. Veritec’s highly secure Wellness ID Card is available as a physical card or as a virtual card that can be sent to the user’s cell phone. The Wellness ID Card holds the user’s information in a patented and proprietary 2D Barcode that cannot be altered or falsified by unauthorized users.
The Wellness ID Card features several layers of security. The owner’s facial picture is on the card, but the facial image is also stored inside the 2D code for the ultimate in fraud protection. When the 2D code is scanned, by either a cell phone or scanner, it reveals the facial image, plus the individual’s demographic data, Covid test results and vaccination status, all without requiring an internet connection.
In addition to offering a physical Wellness Card, Veritec’s Virtual Wellness Card can be sent to the user’s mobile phone by text or email with the user’s latest data, updated in real time. This offers the user the ultimate in convenience. There is no physical card to lose or misplace, and the user’s information is always current.
Features and Benefits
• Veritec’s Wellness ID can be used as a secure ID card and as a way to hold sensitive medical information.
• Each card’s data is held in a highly secured repository, with limited access, to maintain customer privacy.
• Veritec’s proprietary 2D Code is secured by multiple layers of encryption for the ultimate in security. Data cannot be changed or falsified, and the code cannot be transferred to others for unauthorized use.
• When updates are made, a new virtual card is sent to the user by text or email with the updated information.
The Veritec Matrix 2D code reader applications are available from Veritec for Android and IOS smart phones such as the Samsung S8 Plus or Apple S7 Plus or newer.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Since 1982, Veritec, Inc. has provided businesses with secure technological solutions. In the 1980s, Veritec’s patented 2D matrix coding technology was endorsed by NASA because of its high-level security features. Today, 2D matrix coding is widely used in many industries around the world, and Veritec’s VeriCode® has become the most trusted standard for LCD marking in Asia. Veritec’s patented, secure technology offers a high level of security and ease of use that is unmatched by other systems.
Veritec, Inc. offers a secure line of encoding and decoding software products including the VeriCode® and VSCode® which utilize proprietary 2D matrix symbology to allow users to identify, track and verify data in a variety of industries. Veritec also offers secure Bio-ID cards which can store high-density biometric markers such as fingerprints or pictures. Over the last 30 years, Veritec has grown to include 2 subsidiaries, Veritec Financial Systems, Inc. and Tangible Payments, and now holds variety of patents worldwide. Today, Veritec and its subsidiaries offer a complete line of secure verification and financial products including prepaid debit cards, digital prepaid mobile banking applications and secure payment systems.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Van Tran, CEO, Veritec, Inc.
vtran@veritecinc.com
www.usa-mycard.com
www.blinxpay.com
www.veritecinc.com
www.tangiblepayments.com
VAN TRAN
VERITEC INC
+1 763-253-2670
