Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. applauds COP26 hydrogen initiative, eyes commercialization

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc sees COP26 hydrogen initiative as an opportunity for technology commercialization

WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.™ CEO William F. Smith today recognized the COP26 hydrogen agreement by 32 countries and the EU as a major step forward in the global initiative for de-carbonization.

“The international climate summit’s pledge to make low-carbon hydrogen widely available and affordable by 2030 represents a global acknowledgement of the important role hydrogen has in replacing large amounts of carbon-based fuels” he said.

“For the past 19 years we have been developing fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies for extreme environments, including space, aviation, and underwater. These capabilities can be harnessed for future development in commercialized terrestrial applications, to advance our part in inventing the carbon free future.”

Current projects of note include a NASA tipping-point program that will launch an Infinity™ zero-gravity fuel cell aboard a Blue Origin New Shepard unmanned sub-orbital flight in the second quarter of 2022. A related Infinity-NASA Glenn Research Center contract is developing a fuel cell for a regenerative energy system to help power a base through the two-week long lunar night. Infinity™ is also currently working with the US Navy and three commercial space companies.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero-gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications, and terrestrial electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen from water directly at 2000 psi and above.