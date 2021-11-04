New Jersey Based Addiction Treatment Center Invited Aloe Blacc to Dedicate Songs For Recovering Addicts
FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChoicePoint invited Aloe Bloc, a famous American musician, to dedicate motivational lines and songs to help patients battling addiction. Aloe, whose music is focused around A.I.M: Aspirational, Inspirational, Motivational, shares Hold on Tight with recovering addicts. Aloe says he wrote this song to help and inspire those that need help during addiction recovery.
“The special thing about music is that it brings you back good times or gives you hope for a good future,” says John Maggio, Alcohol and drug therapist at ChoicePoint.
He adds, “Road to sobriety is not a bumpy one; there might be ups and downs. Music can help people lessen their stress and cope with the difficult time of recovery”.
The state of New Jersey is facing an opioid epidemic. “Between January and the end of June, 1,626 New Jersians lost their lives to an overdose”, reported the state Attorney General’s office reports.
The effortless availability of drugs makes the situation worse. “In this situation, motivating people to get timely help can significantly reduce the number of drug-induced deaths.” John further adds, “That’s why we are reaching out to famous celebrities to create awareness among the people of New Jersey.”
According to John, addiction stigma restricts many patients from openly getting addiction treatment. Virtual addiction treatment can help people privately seek therapy in the comfort of their homes.
About ChoicePoint: ChoicePoint helps people recover from addiction through telehealth and outpatient addiction treatment programs. ChoicePoint is committed to assisting patients to reclaim control of their lives by providing them with personalized addiction treatment programs.
ChoicePoint
“The special thing about music is that it brings you back good times or gives you hope for a good future,” says John Maggio, Alcohol and drug therapist at ChoicePoint.
He adds, “Road to sobriety is not a bumpy one; there might be ups and downs. Music can help people lessen their stress and cope with the difficult time of recovery”.
The state of New Jersey is facing an opioid epidemic. “Between January and the end of June, 1,626 New Jersians lost their lives to an overdose”, reported the state Attorney General’s office reports.
The effortless availability of drugs makes the situation worse. “In this situation, motivating people to get timely help can significantly reduce the number of drug-induced deaths.” John further adds, “That’s why we are reaching out to famous celebrities to create awareness among the people of New Jersey.”
According to John, addiction stigma restricts many patients from openly getting addiction treatment. Virtual addiction treatment can help people privately seek therapy in the comfort of their homes.
About ChoicePoint: ChoicePoint helps people recover from addiction through telehealth and outpatient addiction treatment programs. ChoicePoint is committed to assisting patients to reclaim control of their lives by providing them with personalized addiction treatment programs.
ChoicePoint
ChoicePoint
+1 8444452565
email us here