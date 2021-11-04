Dassel couple charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Meeker County Attorney’s Office recently charged Kyle David Ackerman, of Dassel, with:

One felony count of failing to file withholding tax returns

One felony count of failing to remit income tax withholdings to the department

One felony count of failing to file corporate franchise tax returns

One felony count of failing to pay corporate franchise tax

One felony count of failing to file W2 forms

In addition, Mr. Ackerman and his wife, Sharilee May Ackerman, are each charged with one felony count of failing to file individual income tax returns and one felony count of failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaints, Mr. Ackerman is the sole corporate officer of XtraTyme Technologies, Inc. (XTT), an internet provider company in Dassel, MN. The complaints state that Mr. Ackerman knowingly failed to file withholding tax returns for multiple quarters from 2017 through 2020 and failed to remit over $33,500 in withheld income taxes collected from XTT employees during that period. The complaints further state that Mr. Ackerman knowingly failed to file corporate franchise tax returns and failed to pay over $63,900 in corporate franchise tax for tax years 2015 through 2019. The Ackermans knowingly failed to file individual income tax returns or pay income tax for tax years 2015 through 2019 and owe over $23,900 in unpaid income tax, according to the complaints.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.