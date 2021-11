East Central Judicial District Judge Steven L. Marquart has announced that he will not seek reelection and will depart his position when his term expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Judge Marquart was first elected in 2004 and reelected in 2010 and 2016.

Prior to taking the bench, Judge Marquart was in private practice from 1979-2004 in Fargo.

A UND School of Law graduate, Marquart began his legal career as law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge Paul Benson.