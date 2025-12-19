Submit Release
Passing of the gavel ceremony to be held Jan. 6

The passing of the gavel ceremony from Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen to Chief Justice-elect Lisa K. Fair McEvers will take place Jan. 6.  Justice McEvers was elected by the North Dakota Justices and Judges to replace Chief Justice Jensen and will assume her new duties on Jan. 1.

The passing of the gavel is a formal ceremony intended to memorialize the transition of Chief Justices.

Download the invitation here:  Invitation Link

