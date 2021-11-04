Susan H. Mickelson 1953-2021

Susan Mickelson, age 68, of Rolla, ND passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Valley Senior Living, Grand Forks, ND.

Susan H. (Martinson) Mickelson was born on March 6, 1953 in Rolla, ND to John and Lillian (Hendrickson) Martinson. She was raised in Rolla and completed her education there as well, graduating from Rolla High School in 1971. Susan furthered her education at Bottineau College. She was united in marriage to Steven Mickelson on September 22, 1972 in Rolla. Together they had three sons, Troy, Joel, and Michael. Susan began working at Storman Law Office in Rolla and then for the Rolette County Clerk of Court in 1989 as deputy and then became Clerk of Court in 1994. She went from working with the county to the state in 2007, retiring in May of 2014.

Susan loved her family dearly, from her husband and sons, to her daughter’s in law, grandchildren, her brother and sisters, and her nieces and nephews. Her dog, Jaxon, was a faithful companion for many years. Susan was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of watching movies (the scarier the better) and her appreciation of good food (especially sweets). Susan understood the importance of browsing every aisle while shopping, and seemed to always be able to find the perfect gift for anyone.

Susan battled liver disease for 17 years, making many trips to Grand Forks and Minneapolis for appointments. Her strength was admirable, dealing with her health, and also the loss of her beloved husband and son. She was continuously supportive of her sons and other family members. Remaining a reliable and steadfast listener for anyone in need. Due to ongoing health issues, Susan spent much of the last few months at Valley Senior Living, Transitional Care Unit, in Grand Forks. She enjoyed the staff and appreciated the care and friendship they provided. Susan will forever be remembered and greatly missed by her family members and many friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Valley Senior Living and Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Susan is survived by her sons, Joel (Jessica) Mickelson of Grand Forks and Michael (Kelly) Mickelson of Rolla; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Troy) Mickelson of Grand Forks; six grandchildren, Landon, Keaton, Presley, Mason, Tucker, and Madyn; siblings, Butch Martinson, Eileen (Jack) Mickelson, Jan (Rex) Parslow, Debra (Mike Manston) Martinson, Roxie (Terry) Haberstroh; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Martinson, husband Steven Mickelson, son, Troy Mickelson, and infant sister, Tracey Marie.

Honorary Bearers are all family and friends. Music by John Halone and Stacey Soukup.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rolla, ND. Pastor Scott Ramey officiating. Burial will be in the Finnish Cemetery, Towner County, ND.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.elickfh.com/obituary/susan-mickelson