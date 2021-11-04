Submit Release
Icla da Silva Foundation’s Annual Hope Gala Event - 29 Years of Saving Lives

We have been saving the lives of blood cancer patients for 29 years, all based on the wish of a 13-year-old girl named Icla da Silva

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the Icla da Silva Foundation’s 29th Annual Hope Gala event.

Join us virtually on Thursday, Dec 2nd, 2021 from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM (EST). Together we will celebrate the impact we are making in the lives of blood cancer patients.

Witness the remarkable, first-hand experience of a patient and their family on a life-saving journey. Learn about the challenges they faced and how we have made a positive impact on their lives.

There is no cost to attend this event, but interested parties must RSVP to reserve a spot. You will receive a link via email to view us live.

Interested parties can also reserve a spot by texting IclaGala to 41444.

Join us in honor of the lives we have saved.

About Icla da Silva
The Icla da Silva Foundation saves lives by recruiting bone marrow donors and providing support services to children and adults with leukemia and other diseases treatable by marrow transplants.

To date, we have added 500,000+ new donors to the national registry, matched 1000+ ethnically diverse patients for transplant, and provided $400,000+ in critical needs for patent services.

The Icla da Silva Foundation is a nonprofit organization under section 501(c) 3 of the IRS Code. Visit www.icla.org

Our Story
The Icla da Silva Foundation was established in 1992, in memory of a 13-year-old Brazilian girl named Icla da Silva. After two years of fighting leukemia, Icla passed away in New York City, where she came hoping to get her life-saving treatment: a bone marrow transplant. The young girl never found her matching donor and the foundation was established in her honor.

