VA solicits input on access standards and standards for quality

Nov. 4, 2021, 12:04:00 PM

Printable Version Need Viewer Software?

Federal Register notices part of continuing implementation of 2018 VA MISSION Act

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs published two notices today in the Federal Register asking for comment on VA’s access standards and standards for quality.

The notices, which have been briefed to Congress, solicit public comment on VA’s current access standards and standards for quality to ensure they include the most up-to-date and applicable measures for Veterans.

“As I said when confirmed, VA would continue to work to fully implement the VA MISSION Act of 2018”, said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Reviewing standards for care and access standards is a key part of that implementation and helps ensure we are providing information that Veterans and caregivers need to help them make the best-informed health care decisions, so they get the care they need when and where it is appropriate.”

The published federal notices VA Standards for Quality and a Notice of Request for Information Regarding Health Care Access Standards both can be viewed at www.regulations.gov.

Information on health care access and quality is available on the VA Access to Care website.

VA greatly values the feedback from our Veterans and the public and will review closely the comments it receives as it assesses the access standards and standards for quality. In addition to considering public comments, VA will be conducting a broader internal review of the standards for quality in fiscal year 2022 to ensure they are up-to-date, in alignment with VHA and industry changes in metrics, and address Veteran priorities.

###