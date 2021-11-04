TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PRESENTS DEBUT OF TRIAD COMBAT - WITH A SHOW BY METALLICA AND OTHER SUPERSTAR SURPRISE GUESTS
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27 FROM GLOBE LIFE FIELD IN ARLINGTON, TX AND LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW AT 10:00 A.M. CTARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRILLER FIGHT CLUB Presents the Highly Anticipated Debut of TRIAD COMBAT on Saturday, November 27 at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX and live on Pay-Per-View. The extraordinary event will also feature a Special Concert by International Music Icons, METALLICA and other surprise guests. Building on the enormous global success of VERZUZ and TRILLERVERZ “LEGENDS”, METALLICA will perform a show during the Event.
Advance tickets priced at $300, $200, $125, $85 and $50 will go on-sale Tomorrow, Friday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT through TrillerFightClub.com and Ticketmaster.com. Globe Life Field is located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. CT with an event starting time of 7:00 p.m. CT.
The Triad Combat PPV event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including cable, satellite, telco, and streaming. Complete PPV distribution details can be found below.
TRILLER FIGHT CLUB is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES battled in Los Angeles, CA on a Pay-Per-View broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.
TRIAD COMBAT is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters. The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.
In the past year, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views making it one of the top selling combat sports / entertainment platforms. The widely acclaimed monthly TRILLERVERZ series including world class professional boxing and extraordinary VERZUZ battles has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views.
The most recent TRILLERVERZ weekend event on October 16 and 17, saw a massive crowd at BARCLAYS CENTER in Brooklyn, NY witness a once-in-a-lifetime VERZUZ battle on Sunday night between music legends BIG DADDY KANE and KRS-ONE, which followed an outstanding night of professional boxing headlined by CLETUS ‘THE HEBREW HAMMER’ SELDIN and an ICONZ concert headlined by WYCLEF JEAN and SUPER CAT on Saturday night.
The highly anticipated debut of TRIAD COMBAT on Saturday, November 27 is expected to shatter all existing Pay-Per-View records in a unique broadcast which will include special surprises throughout.
The inaugural TRIAD COMBAT battles will feature a show which includes one of the biggest acts in musical history; METALLICA, currently marking four decades of playing for millions of fiercely loyal fans the world over.
Among the fighters featured in separate fights on the debut of TRIAD COMBAT include Two-Time UFC Heavyweight World Champion FRANK MIR, Two-Time Boxing Heavyweight World Title Challenger KUBRAT ‘THE COBRA’ PULEV and former UFC Superstar ‘PLATINUM’ MIKE PERRY.
TRIAD COMBAT will be produced by the award-winning NIGEL LYTHGOE, the TRILLER FIGHT CLUB visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’.
