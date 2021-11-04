Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,286 in the last 365 days.

New Panelists Added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Keynote Speaker Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank & Money Court

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Adds New Panelists including Kevin O'Leary from ABC's Shark Tank and CNBC's Money Court

The real estate industry relies heavily on referrals and relationships. Networking events like this allow real estate professionals to build those relationships and learn from experts in their field.”
— Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Panelists Announced for Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Keynote Speake, Kevin O'Leary of ABC's Shark Tank and CNBC's Money Court. Top Real Estate professionals from around the country will be in attendance at the Real Estate Weekend 2021 conference in Miami. Real Estate LIVE has announced that Kevin O'Leary from ABC's Shark Tank and CNBC's Money Court will be the keynote speaker at the conference which takes place December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Real Estate Weekend welcomes Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Loan Originators, House Flippers, and Real Estate Investors for a series of networking mixers, conference panels, and a yacht cruise with complimentary brunch and open bar.

New panelists announced include real estate experts such as Manny Angelo Varas (CEO of MV Group), Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Craig Studnicky (CEO of RelatedISG), Adriana Vargas Hernandez (The Queen of Pre-Construction), and Nicholas Hiersche (Mortgage Calculator & Follow The Lead Marketing Agency). More panelists are being added each week leading up to the weekend of the event. Melitsa Waage (Founder of Epic Talks) and Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events) will be among the hosts of the panels and events.

The weekend starts on Friday, December 10th at American Social Bar & Kitchen for the welcome networking mixer. Saturday, December 11th will bring the main panels in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami. After the panels, the official after party takes place featuring a live band and free drinks from sponsors. For VIP guests, Sunday the 12th will board the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami. The VIP cruise will feature complimentary Brunch, Open Bar, and VIP Networking on the waters of Biscayne Bay.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

About Real Estate LIVE Events
Real Estate LIVE Events is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals for free. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events please visit https://realestatelive.events

Kyle Hiersche
Real Estate LIVE Events LLC
+1 786-361-8492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

You just read:

New Panelists Added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Keynote Speaker Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank & Money Court

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.