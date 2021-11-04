New Panelists Added to Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Keynote Speaker Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank & Money Court

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021

Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 Adds New Panelists including Kevin O'Leary from ABC's Shark Tank and CNBC's Money Court

The real estate industry relies heavily on referrals and relationships. Networking events like this allow real estate professionals to build those relationships and learn from experts in their field.” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Panelists Announced for Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 with Keynote Speake, Kevin O'Leary of ABC's Shark Tank and CNBC's Money Court. Top Real Estate professionals from around the country will be in attendance at the Real Estate Weekend 2021 conference in Miami. Real Estate LIVE has announced that Kevin O'Leary from ABC's Shark Tank and CNBC's Money Court will be the keynote speaker at the conference which takes place December 10th-12th at the Hyatt Regency Miami. Real Estate Weekend welcomes Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Loan Originators, House Flippers, and Real Estate Investors for a series of networking mixers, conference panels, and a yacht cruise with complimentary brunch and open bar.

New panelists announced include real estate experts such as Manny Angelo Varas (CEO of MV Group), Natalia Karayaneva (CEO of Propy), Craig Studnicky (CEO of RelatedISG), Adriana Vargas Hernandez (The Queen of Pre-Construction), and Nicholas Hiersche (Mortgage Calculator & Follow The Lead Marketing Agency). More panelists are being added each week leading up to the weekend of the event. Melitsa Waage (Founder of Epic Talks) and Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events) will be among the hosts of the panels and events.

The weekend starts on Friday, December 10th at American Social Bar & Kitchen for the welcome networking mixer. Saturday, December 11th will bring the main panels in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Miami in Downtown Miami. After the panels, the official after party takes place featuring a live band and free drinks from sponsors. For VIP guests, Sunday the 12th will board the Biscayne Lady Super Yacht directly behind the Hyatt Regency Miami. The VIP cruise will feature complimentary Brunch, Open Bar, and VIP Networking on the waters of Biscayne Bay.

To attend Real Estate Weekend Miami 2021 register at https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

About Real Estate LIVE Events

Real Estate LIVE Events is an event production company producing engaging and educational events for real estate professionals online and in person. Most events are open to all real estate professionals for free. For more info on Real Estate LIVE Events please visit https://realestatelive.events

