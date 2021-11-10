Own a Prophet, Join the Babylon Community

Submit Release
Two for the price of one: Purchase both an inimitable NFT and get utility access through the Babylon community.

NEW YORK , USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two for the price of one: Purchase both an inimitable NFT and get utility access through the Babylon community

Babylon Finance, the community-led asset management protocol that houses the BABL token, is inviting community members to take stake in their community gardens by offering a new NFT. Set to release between November 15 through the 19, Babylon Finance welcomes “The Prophets.”

These computer-generated unique pieces of digital art are few and far between. The protocol is offering 9,000 of these special pieces to 9,000 lucky buyers. The collection offers immediate access to the private beta, unique attributes that provide boosts and benefits, and the Prophets can also be used as one’s Babylon citizen ID.

8,000 will be of the Prophet NFT. Fixed at 0.25 ETH, the first 300 will be claimable for free by early beta users. Babylon is offering BABL Loot with each NFT purchase, with each Prophet fixed at 5 BABL per piece, equaling 40k total across these 8,000.

In addition to these 8,000 prophets, there will be a limited supply of Great Prophets, a collection of 1,000 rare pieces. These pieces are auction-based with starting prices ranging from 0.35 ETH — 50 ETH. The BABL Loot for this limited supply is 7–1000 BABL each, equaling 30k total. Each Great Prophet will offer users an even wider variety of benefits when using Babylon Finance, including bonuses earned for participating in a vast array of activities on the platform.

Another set of exclusive Prophets, Legendary Prophets, will be released but reserved for future use by the protocol. The treasury will have the ability to award them over the next years to contributors through different community-led initiatives.

NFT enthusiasts can purchase the Prophets of Babylon starting November 15. Learn more information on purchasing regulations here and head over to Babylon Finance to get access to the Prophets.

The Prophets are coming to Babylon, help build the empire.

