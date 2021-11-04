SAND AND SHORES PR & LEADERSHIP FIRM LAUNCHES A YOUTH MEDIA TRAINING PROGRAM
In collaboration with youth organizations nationwide, this firm works to educate young people on the do’s and don’t of media and social media.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sand and Shores PR & Leadership Firm has launched a program to empower today’s youth with the media tutelage rarely offered to them. Youth Media Training was introduced to ensure that young people have the tools to make good decisions when engaging in media activities along with the knowledge to avoid missteps and dangerous circumstances when using social media. Seminars, webinars, and a series of training is available for organizations servicing the under 18-year old population.
The founder and principal consultant, Tonya McKenzie, has been a Public Relations, Media, and Marketing professional for over 20 years. She has worked for the YMCA on marketing and PR projects, the Redondo Beach Police Department on their annual MLK Celebration, and startups like StartingPoint to secure media placements, messaging, and to build brand awareness. Her activism as a child advocate has led to this program being launched.
"Most kids don’t know the laws that govern media, social media, and minors in relation to what they put out on the internet and what they transmit to one another. We cover that. Since we know that young people are building their own platforms and engaging in media activity, it makes sense that we make sure that they do it right."
~Tonya McKenzie, Sand and Shores Founder
With more than 20 years of public relations and marketing experience, Sand and Shores was established due to the growing need for more positive exposure for civic, educational, law enforcement, and nonprofit organizations. This certainly applies to organizations that serve our youth. They teach elements of messaging, camera charisma, and personal brand building even before they grab the mic. Safety on social media, storytelling, and a call to action is covered along with specific needs from the program directors.
For more information about YOUTH MEDIA TRAINING, contact the following:
Website: www.sandandshores.com
Email: info@sandandshores.com
Phone: (424) 262-1920
Youth Media Training: https://bit.ly/3j22Bc2
# # #
For more information about this topic, please contact Tonya McKenzie at (510) 589-3764 or email at tmckenzie@sandandshores.com.
Tonya McKenzie
Sand and Shores
+1 424-262-1920
tmckenzie@sandandshores.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn