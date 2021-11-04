Fall Foliage Report – November 4, 2021

November 4, 2021

The fall foliage this year has been a moving target, and we find ourselves entering November with some lackluster conditions. We are generally seeing a pattern from western Garrett County in the past peak stage to lots of green with pockets of color in far eastern Maryland. With the recent wind and rain, we’re seeing an end to prime foliage colors in most of the state mainly because of leaf drop. Generally speaking, fall foliage seekers should go far north where there has been more change and your best bet will be along the Blue Ridge mountain range (Allegany, Washington, and Frederick counties). It’s still a great time to enjoy the cooler weather outside as the leaves fall! We had lots of photo submissions this week from citizen forest watchers across our state so look to see what’s happening on the ground through their lenses.

“Autumn doesn’t always promise that winter will come, but she works hard until every colored leaf has reached its destination.”

– Terri Guillemets

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland's outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season.

Garrett County, Maryland

We are well past peak in Garrett. Melissa Nash – Forester/Garrett Project Manager, Forest Service

Washington County, Maryland

Fort Frederick State Park

Fort Frederick picnic area, November 4, 2021 Check back each week, we’ll be posting an updated photo of this spot so you can see the leaves changing week to week.

The week brought the first frost, some waterfowl, and more fall color! Bob Study – Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Cecil County, Maryland

Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

We are passing peak foliage this week at Fair Hill, but that just means all of the colors of an autumn palette can be seen in the trees along the banks of Big Elk Creek. Now is a great time to enjoy the cooler temperatures and take in the beauty of fall with a hike in the park. Ranger Diana Marsteller – Fair Hill NRMA, Maryland Park Service

Photo Submissions for the Week

We’d like to thank all the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from around Maryland. Glimpses of fall and shorter days can be seen from all parts of the state thanks to your participation. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!

Click on photos for larger versions.

Beth T. – Gunpowder Falls, Baltimore County Jacqueline C. – Monocacy River, Frederick County Roger K. – Swallow Falls, Garrett County

Lori C. – Centennial Park, Howard County Lori C. – Centennial Park, Howard County

Lori C. – Centennial Park, Howard County John B. – Woodbine, Carroll County

Beth T. – Northern Baltimore County Lori C. – Brighton Dam Recreation Area, Howard and Montgomery Counties

Lori C. – Brighton Dam Recreation Area, Howard and Montgomery Counties Gregory V. – Clarksville, Route 32, Howard County

Gregory V. – West Friendship, Howard County Archie C. – Rocky Gap State Park, Allegany County

Fall Recreation Spotlight Fall Colors Hike at Patapsco Valley State Park Wednesday, November 10, 2021: 2 – 3 p.m. Join us to enjoy the colors of autumn! Meet us at Park Headquarters to hike the 1.1 mi Ole Ranger Trail. We’ll get a chance to view the foliage and enjoy the beauty nature has to offer! Weather dependent. Photo: Andrew Rimel

Fall Foraging in Maryland’s Forests Although the recent rainfall has not produced ideal results for fall foliage viewing, it has produced a windfall for our resident foragers! Wild mushrooms, like Chicken of the Woods, thrive in damp conditions. Chicken of the Woods is a shelf mushroom that grows on the wounds of living trees but can be found on some dead trees as well. It is easy to spot because of its orangish-yellow color and delicious to eat due to its firm texture. Check out foraging recipes submitted by your fellow Marylanders in DNR’s new online cookbook, Wild Maryland. You might just find a new favorite recipe for fall! Photo: Stephen Badger