Fall Foliage Report – November 4, 2021

The fall foliage this year has been a moving target, and we find ourselves entering November with some lackluster conditions. We are generally seeing a pattern from western Garrett County in the past peak stage to lots of green with pockets of color in far eastern Maryland. With the recent wind and rain, we’re seeing an end to prime foliage colors in most of the state mainly because of leaf drop. Generally speaking, fall foliage seekers should go far north where there has been more change and your best bet will be along the Blue Ridge mountain range (Allegany, Washington, and Frederick counties). It’s still a great time to enjoy the cooler weather outside as the leaves fall! We had lots of photo submissions this week from citizen forest watchers across our state so look to see what’s happening on the ground through their lenses.
“Autumn doesn’t always promise that winter will come, but she works hard until every colored leaf has reached its destination.”
– Terri Guillemets
Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report!
Garrett County, Maryland
We are well past peak in Garrett. Melissa Nash – Forester/Garrett Project Manager, Forest Service
Washington County, Maryland
Fort Frederick picnic area, November 4, 2021 Check back each week, we’ll be posting an updated photo of this spot so you can see the leaves changing week to week.
The week brought the first frost, some waterfowl, and more fall color! Bob Study – Fort Frederick State Park Complex
Cecil County, Maryland
Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area
We are passing peak foliage this week at Fair Hill, but that just means all of the colors of an autumn palette can be seen in the trees along the banks of Big Elk Creek. Now is a great time to enjoy the cooler temperatures and take in the beauty of fall with a hike in the park. Ranger Diana Marsteller – Fair Hill NRMA, Maryland Park Service
Photo Submissions for the Week
We’d like to thank all the folks that continue to send in photos of fall scenes from around Maryland. Glimpses of fall and shorter days can be seen from all parts of the state thanks to your participation. Please send us your fall foliage photos, including the names of any tree species you spot, using our easy online form!
Click on photos for larger versions.
Beth T. – Gunpowder Falls, Baltimore County
Jacqueline C. – Monocacy River, Frederick County
Roger K. – Swallow Falls, Garrett County
Lori C. – Centennial Park, Howard County
Lori C. – Centennial Park, Howard County
Lori C. – Centennial Park, Howard County
John B. – Woodbine, Carroll County
Beth T. – Northern Baltimore County
Lori C. – Brighton Dam Recreation Area, Howard and Montgomery Counties
Lori C. – Brighton Dam Recreation Area, Howard and Montgomery Counties
Gregory V. – Clarksville, Route 32, Howard County
Gregory V. – West Friendship, Howard County
Archie C. – Rocky Gap State Park, Allegany County
Fall Recreation Spotlight
Fall Colors Hike at Patapsco Valley State Park
Wednesday, November 10, 2021: 2 – 3 p.m.
Join us to enjoy the colors of autumn! Meet us at Park Headquarters to hike the 1.1 mi Ole Ranger Trail. We’ll get a chance to view the foliage and enjoy the beauty nature has to offer! Weather dependent.
Photo: Andrew Rimel
Fall Foraging in Maryland’s Forests
Although the recent rainfall has not produced ideal results for fall foliage viewing, it has produced a windfall for our resident foragers! Wild mushrooms, like Chicken of the Woods, thrive in damp conditions. Chicken of the Woods is a shelf mushroom that grows on the wounds of living trees but can be found on some dead trees as well. It is easy to spot because of its orangish-yellow color and delicious to eat due to its firm texture. Check out foraging recipes submitted by your fellow Marylanders in DNR’s new online cookbook, Wild Maryland. You might just find a new favorite recipe for fall!
Photo: Stephen Badger
Watch the sky
The evening of November 4 (and the morning of November 5) will be the new moon and perfect dark sky conditions. This is the best time to observe distant objects such as galaxies and star clusters because the moon will not be visible; it will be on the same side of the earth as the sun. The evening of November 4 and 5 you will see the Taurids Meteor Shower. It’s a minor meteor shower that produces 5-10 meteors per hour and you can look towards, you guessed it, Taurus in the night sky for the best viewing. On November 11 there will be a trio of celestial bodies to view: Saturn and Jupiter will be clustered together with a first quarter moon.
Photo: NASA