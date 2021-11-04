Veteran-Owned Home Builder Breaks Ground on Residence for Habitat for Humanity in Lakeland
Franklin Cruz builds unique modern design for a deserving single mother and her familyLAKELAND, FLA., UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin Cruz of TrueInvestors Development today announced that he has partnered with Lakeland’s Habitat for Humanity to construct a house for very worthy family. The family-friendly, tech-savvy modern structure boasts fresh, clean lines. The house will have a welcoming and fun personality with four bedrooms, two baths and 1,102 square feet of space. Coca Cola is the project’s main sponsor. Cruz is a U.S. veteran and an experienced Florida home builder. He is currently one of only a handful of veterans who are developers in the central Florida area.
Under Cruz’s supervision, TrueInvestors will soon begin building on a lot donated by the city of Lakeland. Lakeland municipal leaders are “ecstatic” about the property being utilized for the newest project for Habitat for Humanity. With a mother and her children taking residence upon completion of the home, Lakeland will have a new, to responsible homeowner who can only add to the success of the Lakeland community-at-large. Habitat for Humanity has a dedicated committee that chooses family homeowners-to-be based on their level of need, willingness to become partners in the Habitat program and ability to repay the loan.
“For this deserving Mom and kids, we are building a modern home with smart technology,” said Cruz, CEO of TrueInvestors. “I wanted to do something different. Not a ‘typical, cookie-cutter home.’ We imagine the family will love the personality of their unique house. Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity ensures that we support families in the dream of long-term home ownership. The residence is currently in the permitting stage, with the delivery date scheduled around May 2022. Our company has more projects on the horizon for workforce housing and single mothers as well as needy veterans.”
“Our mission is to put God’s love into action,” said Clair Twomey, CEO of Lakelands Habitat for Humanity. “Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope, because Habitat for Humanity focuses on the needs of families and their meaningful futures. Habitat is not a giveaway program. In addition to a down payment and monthly mortgage payments, homeowners invest hundreds of hours of their own labor (sweat equity) into building their Habitat house and the houses of others.”
Ms. Twomey continued, “Lakeland Habitat for Humanity is committed to the development of decent, affordable homes as a community with the cooperation of businesses, houses of worship and needy families in the Central Florida, Polk County area. Habitat has the responsibility of ensuring that the experience of long-term home ownership is positive.”
Long-term affordability for Habitat families is a must for Lakeland Habitat for Humanity. Green building and sustainable development practices are now an integral part of the process and an opportunity to serve people and the planet. Rising fuel and building supply costs have made it essential to build efficient homes that are cost effective to maintain.
Habitat for Humanity houses are sold to partner families for no profit and are financed with affordable loans. Monthly mortgage payments from the homeowners are used to build the next Habitat houses.
For more information visit https://www.habitatoflakeland.org/main/ and www.TrueInvestors.com
TrueInvestors is a veteran-owned business.
END
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here