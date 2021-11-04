LockMeta Announces Latest Ranking in Global Crypto Exchanges
According to LockMeta crypto news flash statistics, the latest ranking of global crypto exchanges:
1. Binance (China)
2. Coinbase (United States)
3. Huobi (China)
4. OKEX (China)
More than 70% of Bitcoin mining farms in the world are in China.
The largest Bitcoin mining farm in the world is also in China.
The strongest mining machine in the world was invented by the Chinese.
The world’s first ASIC mining machine “Avalon” was invented by the Chinese.
The second person in the world to create an ASIC mining machine is also a Chinese.
The world’s most influential ant mining machine was also created by the Chinese.
The Chinese are the most enthusiastic people in the world for mining and trading Bitcoin.
The Chinese took the lead in making Bitcoin mining a big business.
It only took the Chinese two years to increase the total computing power of Bitcoin by 12,000 times.
From the advent of cryptocurrency, it was more like an interesting and cheap toy before the Chinese joined. But with the addition of the Chinese, the fate of this toy was completely changed.
There are basically two types of Bitcoin held by players. One is super believers, who keep bitcoins in their own separate wallets. The second type is purely speculative, they basically don't know how to save them, but only keep the coins and put it on the exchange. The first type of players is definitely a minority, and most of them are global players, just look at the Chinese exchange.Because it clearly refers to Bitcoin, small exchanges can basically be ignored. Most players on small exchanges do not buy Bitcoin.
Which are the major exchanges in China you are looking for? It must be Huobi and Okex. We only need to look at the number of Bitcoin addresses of Huobi and Okex to draw conclusions. Because each user has his own recharge address on the exchange.
Source of cryptocurrency exchanges ranking data: https://coinranking.com/exchanges
