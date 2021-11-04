LEGENDARY BATTLE RAPPER JAG JOINS SHAIVA FOR “MOMENTS”
ShaiVA is one of Virginia's most interesting talents. The self-proclaimed "Trap Conscious Musik" bar spitter is not new to the grind. Following his "Basketball" visual & latest EP Earth Is Hell, he is back. His newest audio effort features a tantalizing verse from Hip-Hop's freestyle unicorn JAG. "Moments" is just that, a moment in time for the VA wordsmith and his ever-growing fan base. The hope is that this new single sees the same support from TikTok as his biggest hit, "Basketball," did.
— ShaiVa
Following his latest project, “Earth Is Hell,” ShaiVA has been able to secure multiple shows in his region. The selfless creative pairs well alongside the freestyle/battle rap legend JAG! Both of their verses show that although they come from humble beginnings, they are locked in on their dreams. Furthermore, this song is an ode to the hustle and those who like to do so. ShaiVA is looking to close out the 4th quarter with a bang.
"Moments" is the latest single from ShaiVa, it became a viral sensation gaining massive Spotify streams days after its release. Weeks later and the track is still packing out dancefloors on a night out in town. The track loudly proclaims themes of inspiration and expectation.
"It's a roadmap to success", said ShaiVa.
ShaiVa has music that will last forever. He ought to be on your playlists! His music is astonishing and catchy. Before long, his name will be an easily recognized name. His music reverberates with all who pay attention to him. He is interesting and being appealing and generous like he is will make more individuals love him as his career takes off. One of his objectives is to deliver unique, imaginative and great music. ShaiVa is becoming well known in the music business and has been in music the majority of his life and will keep on making great music.
ShaiVa, Moments
https://open.spotify.com/album/5S2MzrJkWE2hXP4QXprEkp
