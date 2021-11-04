The First Black Owned Autonomous Grocery Store In The U.S to Open in December 2021
Nourish + Bloom Market will also be the first in the SouthFAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety, Nutrition and Sustainability are important elements for any community and for Nourish + Bloom Markets, it’s the cornerstone of their business model. Nourish + Bloom Market, set to open on December 17th, in Fayetteville Georgia features “frictionless shopping” - customers will be able to walk in, grab what they need, and leave without waiting in line or stopping to scan and pay, especially helpful in this “new normal” post pandemic world.
The owners, Jamie Michael Hemmings and Jilea Hemmings began their journey into the food industry after their oldest son was diagnosed with Autism. They believe that everyone deserves access to healthy food options. Getting access to healthier options is made easier through their fully autonomous shopping experience and robotic delivery.
Nourish + Bloom is re-envisioning the traditional corner store by focusing on the personal connections of the neighborhood retailer while infusing sustainability, and autonomous checkout technology. Food and personal care items are curated with the highest standards in mind. Highest priority is given to local brands to reduce our carbon footprint.
Nourish + Bloom offers locally sourced craft items, such as produce, meats, baked goods, dairy and prepared meals, alongside everyday grocery items with no checkout. The benefit of autonomous shopping, vending, and robotic delivery means you have 24/7/365 access to real food and environmentally friendly products anytime.
Anchored in the Nourish + Bloom market is the bistro offering freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner items including sandwiches, salads and healthy rice bowls. All products provided at Nourish and Bloom Markets are made with the highest quality ingredients that are minimally processed. There are No GMO’s or High Fructose Corn Syrup included in any products.
The Nourish + Bloom Market will offer uniquely curated products and a wide assortment of premium food and personal care products. They will also offer a fresh, prepared foods menu with the finest ingredients.
For more information, visit: www.nourishandbloommarket.com
Martita Mestey-Durruthy
Nourish + Bloom Market
+1 404-482-3824
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Nourish + Bloom Market Founder Video