Prof. Olivera Finn joined Ardigen’s Scientific Board to support the development of AI-driven technology platforms
Prof. Finn has made break-through contributions to the understanding of anti-tumor immunity. We are honored to receive her advice and guidance, which will shape the development of our technology”KRAKOW, MALOPOLSKIE, POLSKA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ardigen, one of the world’s leading companies that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for drug discovery, announced that another distinguished scientist joined the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Prof. Olivera Finn will support Ardigen’s work on AI-driven technology platforms for cancer vaccines and cell therapies with her knowledge and experience.
— Agnieszka Blum, General Director of Immunology at Ardigen
Prof. Finn specializes in the fields of tumor immunology, preventive cancer vaccines, T-cell biology, and transplant immunology. She has authored over 200 peer-reviewed papers and numerous reviews and has contributed her knowledge to a number of books. Prof. Finn, along with her team, have identified a novel immune response to a tumor-associated antigen MUC1, broadly expressed in various types of cancer, as well as in precancerous tissue. She also discovered the excellent potential of cyclin B1 as a tumor antigen that can be used in cancer vaccines. This revolutionary work has supported multiple clinical trials with cancer vaccines, including ones currently being tested.
Prof. Finn continues to be a very active influential figure in various medical societies, including the American Association of Immunologists, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and the Women in Cancer Research society. She is also a member of scientific advisory boards of several cancer centers, as well as a member of editorial boards of several journals in the field of tumor immunology.
About Ardigen:
Ardigen is harnessing advanced AI methods for novel precision medicine. The company accelerates therapy development by designing immunity, decoding microbiomes, analyzing biomedical images and providing digital drug discovery services. Ardigen’s team is rooted in biology and has extensive expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning, and software engineering. The company’s in-house datasets, together with advanced AI platforms, empower the development of effective precision therapies.
