Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents “Making it Work: From Cinematographer to Colorist” on November 11th

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues on November 11th behind the look of Netflix’s spectacular new film “Passing” with Cinematographer Edu Grau, ASC, and Colorist Roman Hankewycz with Moderator & Colorist Patrick Inhofer.

Inside Episode XVI: In this panel, Cinematographer Edu Grau, ASC, and Colorist Roman Hankewycz discuss their collaboration to bring Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” a brilliantly stark color palette to elevate the story. Edu will discuss his choice of lensing and their decision to shoot in color, though the finished film would be delivered in B&W, Dolby Vision. Veteran Colorist and Educator Patrick Inhofer will moderate this in-depth discussion and bring the audience behind-the-scenes of one of the most distinctive looking films of the year! This is a free online event!



All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 5:00 PM EDT/ 2:00 PM PDT on November 11th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

Born in Barcelona in 1981, Edu Grau, ASC, is one of the youngest members of the American Society of Cinematographers. He is mostly known for his adaptable and beautiful style in very different movies such as "A Single Man, Buried, "The Gift," "Suffragette," "Boy Erased," "The Way Back" and "Passing" as well as some European art-house like "Honor de Cavalleria" and "Quién Te Cantará."

Edu (short for Eduard) specialized in Cinematography at ESCAC in Barcelona and the NFTS in London, before making his first feature as a director of photography at 23, Honor de Cavalleria, that was selected in Cannes Film Festival 2006. In 2008 Tom Ford fell in love with his reel and brought him to the US to shoot his big break "A Single Man." Edu was 27. The movie, named by Vice one of the ¨30 most beautiful movies of all time,¨ changed Edu's career and put him on the Global map of Cinematographers. He has worked since with some of the biggest stars and talents in the planet, with the likes of Nicole Kidman, Ryan Reynolds, Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck, Emily Blunt, Penelope Cruz, Micheal Fassbender, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall, David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton, Charlize Theron, Sam Rockwell, Margot Robbie, Ruth Negga and Michelle Williams to name a few.

His range of directors is equally impressive, ranging from art-house cult auteurs like Albert Serra and Carlos Vermut, to powerful visual powerhouses like Tom Ford, Gavin O'Connor and Sarah Gavron, combined with actors turned directors like Joel Edgerton and Rebecca Hall. Throughout his work, he has shown an impressive capability to adapt to the director's visual language while keeping a strong beautiful style that supports the performance of the actors.

Edu Grau won the Bronze Frog at Camerimage 2011 for his cinematography of Buried, as well as being nominated for the Goya, Gaudí and CECC Awards. He was selected in Competition at Camerimage for his films "A Single Man," "Suffragette," "A Single Shot" and "Animals." He was nominated for a Goya and a Gaudí Award for "Quién te cantará," as well as winning the CECCAward in 2019. He combines features films with TV series and commercials.

"Passing," his latest film by Rebecca Hall with Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp and Alexander Skarsgârd premiered in Sundance 2021 and was bought by Netflix, which is planning to release the B&W 4:3 movie in the awards season.

With over 15 years of experience, Roman Hankewycz started his career in New York City as an editorial assistant, facility engineer, and online editor. As a colorist, Roman’s work blends an aesthetic sensitivity, bolstered by his deep technical understanding which influences his creative approach. "I love the process,” says Hankewycz, “digging into each project, obsessing over pixels, taking the work home, and waking up with new ideas.”

Roman's reputation of creating purposeful looks and finding elegant solutions to complex technical projects allows him to build long-standing relationships with cinematographers, directors, and visual effects teams.

Roman’s recent credits include Netflix’s “Haltson,” A24’s “The Humans,” Rebecca Hall’s “Passing,” Netflix’s “The Secrets We Keep,” Amy Koppleman’s “A Mouthful of Aire,” Netflix’s “Intrusion,” Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” Starz’s “P-Valley,” Netflix’s “Tiger King,” Tate Taylor’s “Breaking News in Yuba County,” and Ken Burns’ “College Behind Bars.”

Patrick Inhofer is a professional colorist currently residing in Orlando, Florida. He’s a 32-year veteran of the film and television post-production industry. Patrick takes his 15 years of experience working at high-end full-service New York City post houses and delivers those same services to low and mid budget productions, bringing them high-quality images and professional workflows at competitive prices. Since 2010, Patrick has continuously published a weekly free Newsletter for digital video colorists curating the internet for the latest news and high-quality content relevant to professional and aspiring colorists. In 2012, Patrick co-founded MixingLight.com, a membership-based website offering continuing education for professional colorists on the art, craft, and business of digital color grading.

Patrick has worked on films, documentaries, television series, corporate videos, promos, and ID packages for a range of clients ranging from broadcast / cable networks, to indie films making the festival circuit, to corporate giants. He’s worked with directors Barry Levinson and Bruce Sinofsky. Other clients include: HBO, NBC, ABC, Showtime, ESPN, Oxygen, AMC, Lifetime, TNT, TBS, National Geographic Channel, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, AOL, TV One, Virgin Records, Hasbro, Brighthouse, Disney+, and many more.



