Maine issues permits for Moose Hunt utilized by Skills4Life Heroes
Veterans participate in Maine Moose huntSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 13 – 20, 2021, four Skills4Life heroes were invited to hunt moose in Maine. Maine issued nearly 20 tag permits to out-of-state veterans. Military Warriors Support Foundation Skills4Life program was able to procure four tags for our Heroes. The goal of this hunt was to conserve the population and cull moose, which are contributing to the loss of broccoli crops.
The Maine Disabled Veterans Controlled Moose Hunt provides tags, guides and equipment for the hunters. Each guide is specially trained for conservation, and all Disabled Veterans Controlled Moose Hunts were held on properties being farmed by Smith Farms.
Our Skills4Life veterans were able to tag one bull and three bulls. The largest bull measured 50 ¾”. Some of the guides and local game wardens appeared on the tv show Northwood’s Law which made for some exciting evening stories. Each Hero was sent home with up to 100 lbs. of meat in their luggage to share with their friends and families. MWSF is grateful to Maine and all those involved for making this a highly successful hunt for our veterans.
About Military Warriors Support Foundation
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret), in 2007. Their mission is to provide support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through their programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families in all 50 states. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. For more information, visit: MilitaryWarriors.org.
