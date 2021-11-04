Submit Release
Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney Brings Sports Lawyer Courtney Dunn Back to the Team

Dunn first joined the firm in 2019.

Courtney is a rising star in the sports law community. We expect big things from her as we build out this practice area.”
— Carla Varriale, Partner at SMSM
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney (SMSM) has announced that Courtney Dunn has rejoined its sports law group as a legal associate in the firm's New York City office.

Dunn first joined SMSM in 2019. In February of 2021, she took a position at Ansell Grimm & Aaron, P.C. Seven months later she elected to return to SMSM.

Prior to joining the firm for the first time, she clerked for The Honorable Judge Craig L. Wellerson, P.J.Cv. in Ocean County, NJ. Dunn earned her JD from Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.

SMSM Partner Carla Varriale leads the firm’s sports law practice.

“Courtney is a rising star in the sports law community,” said Varriale. “We expect big things from her as we build out this practice area.”

