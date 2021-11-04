How to be a responsible gambler. Squid Game anti-guide
Gambling is interactive and fun when conducted responsibly. But what if irresponsible behavior leads you to put your own life on the line for the chance to win money? Squid Game depicts the problem of irresponsible gambling at its most extreme and dystopian.
Gambling with the intent of entertainment is what responsible gambling is all about. When people utilize gambling as a source of the main income or gamble with more money than they can afford to lose, it can become problematic. Netflix's Squid Game brilliantly characterizes the effects of excessive and extreme gambling and is one of the underlying themes emphasized in this survival drama.
Willing to risk
Humans have a natural desire to take risks. We engage in risky activities on a regular basis, whether spinning the wheels on a slot machine, or riding hyperfast sports motorcycles. When risk-taking leads to entrepreneurship, innovation, and increased creativity, it can help the human race evolve. However, issues might develop when a greater drive to take risks leads to harm.
People with gambling addictions are willing to risk practically anything in the hopes of a larger payout, and the same can be said for each of the squid game participants.
Half of the participants elected to stay for a chance to win 45.6 billion South Korean won, or about $38 million, after the terrifying game of "Red Light, Green Light." And almost all of them promptly returned to place their lives at stake.
Characterization of gambling addiction
Buried in huge debts, participants are presented with a mysterious offer to play a game and win a massive amount of money. It is a common occurrence that can happen to anyone. Is financial hardship, however, the primary motivator for gambling addiction?
It affects more than just the Squid Game participants. The Front Man and the wealthy VIPs have gambling addicts too. No sporting event or casino could fulfill their gambling appetites anymore. A gambling addiction is frequently linked to neurological, biological, psychological, genetic, and other behavioral disorders. Substance abuse, untreated ADHD, stress, depression, anxiety, or bipolar illness are all common problems among addicted gamblers. These types of issues need to be addressed and any other underlying factors to overcome problem gambling issues.
Problem Gambling is a serious issue
Before the main Squid Game character ended up on an island playing deadly games, his financial and family life was in ruins because of his gambling addiction. That is a very real issue – one that legal gambling operators and regulators have taken very seriously.
Gambling operators need to be aware that customers who return to casinos may have endured more significant anxiety, loss of income, loss of a loved one, depression, and unemployment as a result of COVID-19. All of these factors can contribute to problem gambling, with a majority of people being impacted by these experiences at some point in their lives.
Awareness is still the most important factor and the first step toward gambling responsibly.
The industry is promoting and supporting responsible gaming
Reputable gambling companies understand that all parties in the industry, from platform providers to online operators and regulators, are accountable for their actions and activities.
As a dedicated gaming industry company, Uplatform encourages responsible gambling and has built ethical standards into the platform to guarantee that partners and their players are well-informed and prepared to cope with gambling threats and problems - in compliance with the industry’s best practices to avoid any harm.
Underlying principles of responsible gambling are integrated into Uplatform’s sportsbook and online casino software products, to make every effort to ensure that its clients maintain ethical and liable promotional and marketing, prevent underage betting, avoid privacy breaches and online threats, secure and safeguard data and online payments. As well as ensuring their players gamble responsibly.
"Responsible gambling" is a broad term aimed at ensuring that gambling is done in a way that minimizes the risk of harm associated with gambling. It recognizes that individuals are responsible for their own actions, but also that providers have a duty, which is why the Uplatform team shows the proactive commitment by providing their partners with all the resources and information they need to protect themselves and their customers.
