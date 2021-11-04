VA releases cybersecurity strategy to secure Veteran information and privacy

Nov. 4, 2021, 09:08:00 AM

Printable Version Need Viewer Software?

Strategy outlines how VA will safeguard critical infrastructure systems

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs publishes new cybersecurity strategy, Nov. 4, to protect against exposure of Veterans’ personal information or the corruption of critical data.

Veteran data is of great interest to adversaries who seek financial gain and other types of exploitation.

Loss or compromise of information can place Veterans and the department’s mission at risk. To safeguard against fraudulent activities VA developed a strategy outlining a measurable and effective framework enabling the protection and resilience of VA’s most critical business functions and assets.

“As we continue to rapidly advance technology across VA, this strategy provides an agile framework to address the challenges of today and adapt to the technologies and threats of tomorrow,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dennis McDonough. “This comprehensive approach practices accountability and transparency, while remaining hypervigilant of cyber threats — charting a course for success at the individual and enterprise levels.”

The strategy outlines five goals focused on maintaining a robust and resilient technology environment that advances VA’s mission, including:

Secure and protect VA and Veteran information;

Protect information systems and assets;

Leverage innovation to strengthen cybersecurity;

Enhance cybersecurity through partnerships and information sharing;

Empower VA mission through cybersecurity risk management.

The Cybersecurity Strategy aligns to and enables the FY18-24 VA Strategic Plan. It takes into consideration existing and new Federal cybersecurity requirements, Executive Orders, technological advancements, innovations and world events that have impacted the way VA delivers services. VA’s Cybersecurity Strategy can be found here .

###