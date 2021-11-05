HGSK Regional Manager Pina Ugliuzza Awarded Prestigious Award

HGSK | Philadelphia Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation Law Firm

HGSK is proud to announce that our regional manager, Pina Ugliuzza, was recognized at the 2021 PA Latino Convention for her years of support & dedication.

Our firm is unlike any other because we have many different ways that our compassionate team serves our community outside the practice of law. Pina's award highlights exactly this.” — James C. Haggerty, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. is proud to share that the 2021 PA Latino Convention has recognized the years of dedication and support given to it by Pina Ugliuzza, our law firm’s regional manager. This stems from Pina’s years of volunteering, holding programs and workshops, and offering help to members of the community who are in need. She has done this at fairs, churches, and community centers, as well as through other community programs and events. Her dedication to the community is laudable and well-received by everyone she interacts with. We are truly fortunate to have her on our team and in our community.

Pina is one of the fundamental reasons why our law firm has become so successful. She plays an integral part in developing and overseeing our law firm’s marketing activities at six locations, spearheading various campaigns and community outreach events. Not only does she handle the marketing and is the overall officer manager for our firm, but she is also fluent in Italian and Spanish. This allows her to directly assist in representing Italian and Spanish speaking clients, adding another layer of representation for our firm.

The PA Latino Convention is one of the most highly anticipated events each year in Pennsylvania, highlighting the numerous Latino and Hispanic achievements while fostering an environment of acceptance, pride, and gratitude. The PA Latino Convention is open to everyone and is attended by some of Pennsylvania's largest businesses and organizations. With almost 1 million Latinos in Pennsylvania, this organization has one of the largest and fastest-growing population segments.

We are proud of Pina and the success she has brought to so many others in our community, including to our lawyers at Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, P.C.

