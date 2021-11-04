Financing Carbon Capture and Low Carbon Fuels

We are pleased to bring a discussion around project financing strategies being discussed by the investment community at our Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference on November 11, 2021 ” — Tom Gellrich, H2-CCS Network, Founder

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in these projects can be complex. The Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference on November 11, 2021 at the Hilton Garden at Southpointe will feature Gideon Gradman, Managing Director at Baker Tilly US LLP. Gideon Gradman’s presentation will provide insight on what financing strategies can be employed to enable building new carbon capture and low carbon fuels projects

Presentation Abstract Summary

As carbon capture and low carbon fuels are increasingly seen as critically necessary to achieve net zero emissions targets, getting successful projects built requires successful project financing, structured to monetize tax credits and incentives. Gideon Gradman will discuss the set of relevant federal and state policies and incentives that are helping get carbon capture and hydrogen technologies to market at scale, and how they might be applied to new energy infrastructure and industrial projects.

“We are pleased to bring a discussion around project financing strategies being discussed by the investment community at our Fall Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference on November 11, 2021 at the Hilton Garden at Southpointe in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania” said Tom Gellrich, H2-CCS Network, Founder.

Gellrich further added, “Baker Tilly has extensive experience helping low carbon fuels projects get financed and built. I’m sure conference participants will find his information valuable and timely in the current market environment.”



