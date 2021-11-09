Announcement of Africa’s First Online Luxury Ecommerce, Personal Shopping and Gifting Service to 54 Countries in Africa

Bringing luxury brands from boutiques around the world, straight to you in Africa. Shop your perfect gifts from the world's most famous luxury department stores. High-Net-Worth-Individuals across Africa are taking full advantage of this luxury e-commerce platform.

Lux Afrique Boutique is Africa’s first luxury online shopping, gifting and personal shopper platform. Delivering to all 54 countries in Africa within 3-5 Days*

We have helped our clients get gifts to their loved ones, when they couldn’t. We often source luxury items that you wouldn’t find online and without the hassle” — FABIEN BERNARD

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Net-Worth-Individuals across Africa are taking full advantage of Personal Shopper and Luxury Gift Services for special occasions such as Christmas and Birthdays. Countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, and the rest of Africa are benefiting from the Lux Afrique Boutique (LAB) e-commerce platform.

LAB is Africa’s first luxury online shopping, gifting, and personal shopper platform. LAB has also opened the doors for many international brands such as Fabergé, Ulysse Nardin, WOLF, Clive Christian and Dom Pérignon to reach new clients across Africa. By delivering to all 54 countries in Africa, one can now also shop from most loved stores such as Harrods, Fortnum & Manson, Selfridges, John Lewis, and more via its personal shopper team.

"Africa's first online luxury boutique"

Lux Afrique Boutique (LAB), has been sourcing authentic and unique luxury products for their High-Net-Worth clients in Africa, with an increase in demand over the past year due to travel bans. According to recent research, despite having limited or no physical stores across Africa, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Gucci and Burberry are in great demand. Thanks to e-commerce websites like Lux Afrique Boutique, Africa’s super wealthy can get their favorite brands without the hassle.

Personal Shopper Fabien Bernard mentioned “We have helped our clients get gifts to their loved ones, when they couldn’t. Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin are some of the popular requests and we often source items that you wouldn’t find online and without the hassle”

The growing robust economy of Africa has given a boost to the affluent class who love buying luxury goods - and this will keep growing. According to The AfriAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report 2021, the total private wealth held in Africa is $2 trillion, and it will rise by 30% over the next 10 years. This ever-expanding affluent class doesn’t shy away from spending a fortune on top brands worldwide. To cater to their needs, LAB enables shopping from international luxury department stores from the comfort of their office or home.

Lux Afrique Boutique believes in hand-picking remarkable luxury brands from around the world and that is exactly what they have done again in their annual Christmas Gift Guide offering over 35 pages of gifts that will be the envy of any person seeking something unique.

From clothing and accessories to home décor and vintage champagne LAB, has a great selection and even more so with a personal shopper on hand. For a luxury present, corporate gifts, or something to celebrate success, look no further than Lux Afrique Boutique.