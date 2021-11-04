American SoundBar Redesigns the Original Jeep Wrangler Overhead Soundbars

One of the nation’s best in audio manufacturing and distributing custom Jeep SoundBars has unveiled a new look for one of its soundbars.

STROUDSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with American SoundBar® announced today that it has redesigned the original Jeep Wrangler Overhead Soundbars.

Diana Mendez, the spokesperson for American SoundBar, Jeep exclusive build-out shop in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, explained that the original "stock" jeep soundbar features two 6.5-inch amplified speakers.

The soundbar, according to Mendez, is very simple and plain.

“Jeep owners couldn't enjoy listening to their music when the top was off the jeep,” Mendez stressed before adding, “Jeeps are known in the auto industry to be one of the most customizable vehicles.”

Mendez explained that as a Jeep owner, American SoundBar CEO Armando Molina loved his music loud. In fact, many of his Jeep colleagues felt the same, which made him research his options in upgrading his Jeep sound.

With little to no options available, Molina designed and engineered a soundbar in fiber glass which featured four, eight-inch speakers and two tweeters.

Molina decided to redesign the soundbar since it was the center of the jeep.

“The fiber-glass soundbar worked for a while, but seemed a bit bulky and wasn't the best quality for durability,” Mendez revealed before adding, “So, Mr. Molina redesigned a second soundbar - this time making it more flushed (not bulky). This allowed second row passengers to enjoy more head space.

But that’s not all. Molina also changed the fiber-glass material to Polyethylene, a plastic that is more commonly used for Jeep aftermarket parts. It’s strong, durable, proven not to crack, it retains its properties in extreme weather, and is excellent for electrical/audio installations.

To add his final touch to the new design, Molina decided to Rhino-line the soundbar, adding a layer of protection, giving it a more rugged off-road finish.

About American SoundBar®

American SoundBar® is the premier audio manufacturer and distributor of custom Jeep SoundBars. Our basic principles of American Innovation and Jeep functionality are the staples of our unique audio design and engineering.

