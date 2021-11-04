A public hearing to consider the possible parole of James Murphy, #226320

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Chris Gautz, Public Information Officer

517-335-2316

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of James Murphy, #226320. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than November 16, 2021 to confirm attendance.

James Murphy is serving four Life sentences for the crimes of Robbery Armed, Robbery Armed-Conspiracy and Murder 2nd Degree (two counts). James Murphy was sentenced on August 24, 1992 out of Genesee County.

Timothy S. Flanagan, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.