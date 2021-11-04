Personal.ai Launches Consumer-Focused AI on Product Hunt
EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal.ai announces the launch of their flagship product via Product Hunt. Personal AI is designed to aid in enabling users to safeguard the thoughts and memories that define them while empowering them to remember everything. The application recalls all the parts of your digital life so you can engage more meaningfully with others without worrying about what you might forget. The AI remembers any piece of information you may have forgotten from meetings, conversations, personal notes, your Twitter feed, and more -- solving for the fact that humans forget 80% of the information they experience every day.
Today’s launch solidifies the progress made by the Personal.ai team since their whirlwind introduction at TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield in September 2020. The company also announced a $5.9.M seed round earlier this year with the aim of furthering its work in building the personal intelligence platform.
The personal AI application is an AI extension of your mind built from your memories enabling you to remember anything you want. An individual’s AI is trained according to their specifications on their spoken and written thoughts, as well as historical information they sync with their existing digital data sources like their Twitter feeds. This personal memory data, which is owned by users of Personal AI, is preserved in an area of the app referred to as a Memory Stack, secured by blockchain technology, decentralized from their identity, and structured into detailed memories that can be recalled on command or at the suggestion of the AI.
The focus for this launch on Product Hunt is to source feedback directly from their community, expand Personal.ai’s footprint into human intelligence, and lay the groundwork for building the first human-to-AI communication network: a network where their users will be able to connect with others’ personal AIs in order to interact with their virtual consciousness.
The founding team, led by Suman Kanuganti as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is comprised of entrepreneurs, technologists, creators, and scientists who have their own reasons for building the company during this crucial time in human right to privacy in the technology industry. Kanuganti, a two-time venture-backed entrepreneur, AI expert, and accessibility champion, shared that “As an entrepreneur, “I am creating Personal.ai so I can augment and unlock the potential of humans beyond the limitations of time and capacity”.
For Dr. Marc Ettlinger, Chief Science Officer (CSO), and former Google Assistant team member who joined the team full-time this year, his focus on creating Personal.ai stems from his belief that artificial intelligence can improve the lives of billions and has to be shepherded into the world responsibly.
For Kristie Kaiser, Head of Design, who has dealt with memory loss within her immediate family, her reason is more personal: “As a granddaughter, I am creating Personal.ai so that I can recall every word of wisdom from my loved ones — and not even dementia can keep us apart.”
Sharon Zhang, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) continues, “As a technologist, I am creating Personal.ai so I can build responsible technology that moves the world forward -- embracing the principles of original thinking and authentic AI.”
Keeping on that track, your personal AI allows you to Capture, Create, and Connect by improving:
Memory Retention: Capture life ambiently through conversational and written thoughts, preserving the details in a personal Memory Stack.
Memory Recall: Today’s AI is built to remember the general knowledge of the world. Personal.ai is built to remember just for the individual.
Memory Sharing: An AI economy enabled by connecting humans and their AIs, interacting without the limitations of time or capacity.
The company will be featured on Product Hunt beginning today (November 4th) and is offering one year of free access for members who sign up on their website with code PRODUCTHUNT.
