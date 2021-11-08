Filipino Founder and CEO of California Pro Financial Corp, Diamond Singson, Is Raising The Bar In Mortgage Industry
Proving her mettle not just in Asia but also in the US. Nobody can argue with the two epithets businessmen used to describe her - "Limitless" and "Unstoppable”.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond has once again demonstrated her entrepreneurial acumen and business strategy by establishing California Pro Financial, a mortgage brokerage firm, to complement their existing profitable real estate and investment company, Singson Real Estate.
According to the CEO, her number one business guideline is "No Profit Leaks," and her initiatives revolve around this tenet, devising ways to protect the business while boosting profit. Her knowledge and expertise benefited businessmen, and there is no reason why she should not use them to expand their own ventures, "I've aided a few notable entrepreneurs in Asia in the past, and while I continue to offer my two cents and share my commercial network with those who seek out, I figured it's past time I put all my energy toward developing our own empire here in California," as she stated.
California Pro Financial's mission is to help one family at a time in securing residential loans with ease and simplicity through partnerships with major financial and depository institutions throughout California, "We handle all of our businesses as if they were our ministry, and we are here to assist all families in need," Diamond explained. The extensive network and excellent relationships with financial and depository institutions situated in California enabled California Pro Financial to secure low rates on new home purchase loans and refinancing existing mortgages.
The company’s strength is that it is goal and solution-oriented; it can work in practically any hard situation and yet get the finest outcomes for their clients. While the CEO is admittedly better with numbers than words, she understands situations through the interpretation of financial reports and once she sees yours, she easily understands your story then she can assist you more effectively. This is who she is, and how she grooms her people to be exceptional Licensed Mortgage Loan Originators.
The CEO’s business model is to provide a one-stop shop where clients can obtain all real estate-related services in one location, when we asked her if this mortgage firm would carry out her goal, she smiled and responded, "This is only the start. I'm establishing two complementary divisions within California Pro Financial to carry out my vision; hopefully, those two divisions will be operational by early 2022."
Our hats go off to her abilities. Diamond appears to see every business opportunity in every industry she enters, she clearly has no limit and definitely unstoppable.

