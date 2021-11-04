Annual Prison Art Contest hosted by Designed Conviction
Designed Conviction has built within their platform a dedicated site to host the artist profiles and allow their work to be on display to the world.
Art Changes Lives”OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed Conviction will host an annual art contest to highlight the positive works of art from some of the darkest places. The work is coming from individuals inside prisons across the nation. Designed Conviction has been working to assist those folks who are really trying to improve themselves. Art is such a therapeutic outlet and a great way to express yourself. Designed Conviction has a tag line, "Art Changes Lives," and has found this true through its work. The range of talent is vast, filled with such creativity along with passion and skill.
— Designed Conviction
Designed Conviction has built within their platform a dedicated site to host the artist profiles and allow their work to be on display to the world. While giving the public a chance to recognize these works of art by voting on which piece they like the best. It is not just drawings, paintings, and other visual work. There is a variety of literary works of art as well. Designed Conviction is also giving away prints of the winning piece in a drawing of those who vote. And will be selling prints with all proceeds going towards helping more individuals.
The contest voting will run from 11/26 to 12/17, and on 12/18, Designed Conviction will be doing a live stream featuring some guest speakers, music, and an exclusive online art exhibit. The official list of contestants will be available on the site, and you can expect to see all the contestants' profiles by 11/20.
Designed Conviction has launched an exclusive website for this event; anyone can visit prisonart.designedconviction.com to find out more.
