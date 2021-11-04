Ensuring Ethical AI: NuEnergy.ai Launches AI Machine Trust Platform™
Partners with Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) on First Pre-Commercial Deployment
The Machine Trust Platform is a Canadian tech breakthrough that gives organizations configurable one-stop access to qualified, globally-sourced AI governance measurements and assessments.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, NuEnergy.ai announces the launch of their hosted Machine Trust Platform™ (MTP) software designed to support the ethical and transparent governance and measurement of artificial intelligence (AI) deployments. The software platform will launch through a pilot with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), who are the first testing department approved through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program to test the R&D innovation. After delivering executive education, NuEnergy.ai will work with the RCMP to develop a framework for responsible AI governance and test the initial MTP software.
Niraj Bhargava, NuEnergy.ai CEO, explains, “The public sector has been utilizing many checks and balances for human trust – it is now more critical than ever to develop guardrails to ensure trust of AI machines. We are pleased to partner with the Government of Canada to deliver framework design and assessment technology that draws on global experience and expertise in AI Governance and the measurement of AI Trust.”
Bhargava continues, “The Machine Trust Platform is a Canadian tech breakthrough that gives organizations configurable one-stop access to qualified, globally-sourced AI governance measurements and assessments.”
The MTP measures essential trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. Global standards, including the Government of Canada Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA), are integrated into the platform, which can include other relevant governance standards.
The subscription-based AI Governance software allows NuEnergy.ai clients to:
- Create and monitor AI Governance self-assessment scorecards
- Benchmark and measure AI trustworthiness
- Measure the trustworthiness of machine learning algorithms on dimensions including privacy, bias, and explainability
- Integrate qualified governance tools and standards from global providers
- Build and share dashboards and identify areas requiring improvement
“AI has delivered many commercial products that touch everybody’s life every day. However, irresponsible AI can cause risks at scale, at speed and with no clear accountability or liability for the consequences of failure,” explains Dr Alaa Khamis, AI and Smart Mobility Lead at General Motors. He adds, “This raises the need for a responsible AI governance framework. NuEnergy’s Machine Trust Platform is leading the way in providing an independent and configurable third-party platform for governing principled and ethical AI solutions.”
Under the ISC initiative, which supports the scale up of Canada's innovators, NuEnergy.ai’s MTP can be deployed in Government of Canada departments to test and commercialize the software which monitors the trustworthiness of an organization’s AI data, development and implementation. The implementation of a configured platform follows an education program on AI Governance and an AI Governance Framework co-creation process.
About NuEnergy.ai
NuEnergy.ai is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails for organizations developing or deploying AI to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance frameworks based on leading international principles and standards, then openly integrates its patent pending ‘machine trust’ measurement and qualified software techniques. Learn more at www.nuenergy.ai.
About ISED and ISC
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) works to improve conditions for investment, enhance Canada's innovation performance, increase Canada's share of global trade and build a fair, efficient and competitive marketplace. Innovative Solutions Canada is a program dedicated to supporting scale up and growth of Canada's entrepreneurs by having the federal government act as a first customer. Learn more at https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/h_07654.html
About the RCMP
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been Canada's national police service for nearly 150 years, with national, federal, provincial, and municipal policing mandates. From coast to coast to coast, at the community, provincial/territorial and federal levels, the RCMP strives to prevent and investigate crimes, enforce federal, provincial/territorial, and municipal law, and keep Canadians safe. We offer our renowned expertise at the international level as well. Our strength is in delivering high-quality police work that keeps our communities safe. Learn more at https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/about-rcmp
