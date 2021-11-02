The 15th annual Holiday Bird Seed Sale at MK Nature Center will be on December 3rd-4th. In partnership with Wild Birds Unlimited, we will be providing a variety of premium quality seed for sale during this fund raiser. But there is more! Need a holiday gift? Come check out the locally produced Banana Ink t-shirts, luminaries and candles, games, puzzles, and books! All proceeds benefit the day-t-day operation of the MK Nature Center and educational programming. Questions? call (208)-287-2900 or email sue.dudley@idfg.idaho.gov.