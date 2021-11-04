Chicago Alternative Rock Musician Blake Red Goes Deep on Revelatory "The Cradle" EP
Blake's latest release from the new EP is new music video for "The Darkness" (featuring Nona Hendryx).CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based Alternative Rock Musician Blake Red has been gaining speed in recent months, as her single releases for 'Follow Me' and 'The Cradle' have earned the favor of many radio playlists, bloggers and listeners alike. And she's done it by sticking to her heavy rocking creative guns and not filtering her authentic vision. An embodiment of the great underground DIY rock, alternative and punk movements, Blake is candid and giving to her listeners. On August 20, 2021, Blake Red is releasing her new EP entitled "The Cradle" on major platforms.
About "The Cradle" EP:
Hot on the tails of her hit, ‘Follow Me’, Blake Red continues to push the boundaries of her songwriting, powerhouse vocals, and gnarly sound on her latest single, The Cradle. Exploring themes of redemption and resurrection, ‘The Cradle’ is a story of rebirth. In it, Blake emerges a more confident, empowered artist with something important to say. Yet again, she flexes her Berklee College of Music credentials with clever songwriting, power vocals, brilliant guitar, bass and slick arrangements as well as production.
Watch the brand new music video for "The Darkness" (feat. Nona Hendryx.
Watch the official music video for title track "The Cradle" on Youtube.
Blake’s fans are familiar with her willingness to bare her soul through song, but this time there is an element of joy and perseverance that is hard to ignore. The figurative fog has been lifted and Blake is fearlessly ushering us all from darkness to the light.
Rather than shy away from pain, Blake has always embraced it, and that is one thing that has made her music stronger. In seeking catharsis and healing through music, she discovered a connection to millions across the globe with similar experiences. This empowered her to fight the battle on behalf of all who believed there was no hope. Leading by example, Red sought help to guide her path towards mental wellness – and has become a voice and advocate for others.
While Blake Red’s journey hasn’t always been easy, the music came naturally. Developing her own signature style of vicious Alt-Rock/Metal, with a take no prisoners sound, Red unleashed the beast in-full. Her 2019 debut was a raging four-song set that became the S.O.S. (Songs On Suicide) EP. Seizing her moment, she let the years of confusion and anxiety bleed into the mic. These songs fearlessly tackled all that once held her back and now propels her forward.
Blake settled for nothing but her absolute best on her debut EP, and as a result, created the first major breakthrough in the battle to regain control of her life. Track by track, song by song, it was music that was carving out a path for Blake Red to thrive.
Currently based near Chicago, Illinois – Blake Red launched her single “Follow Me” in March of 2021, in better shape than ever, making this next chapter of her story an inspired page-turner. Recorded at CRC by Matt Lejeune, ‘Follow Me’ was met with great reception from media outlets including, Guitar Girl Magazine, Breaking & Entering, and Aupium. Blake Red has no plans to stop, the release of her new single ‘The Cradle’ on June 18th, 2021, proves once again that she is here to stay.
‘The Cradle’ was recorded and mixed by Daniel Farnsworth and mastered by Doug McBride with fellow Berklee alum, Macklin Suhre performing the drums. All other instruments, arrangements and production made by Blake Red.
Follow Blake as she charges out of darkness, knowing she can always find her way to the light. More confident, more creative, & genuinely excited to be exactly where she is today – Blake Red is set to surge!
'Goodbye Demons, it’s been fun. Coming back to life!’
"The Cradle" is available now on major streaming platforms.
