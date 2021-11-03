THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Possible Consideration of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

Possible Consideration of the Build Back Better Act

Complete Consideration of H.R. 3992 – Protect Older Job Applicants Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor) As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 3992.

Postponed Amendment Votes (2):

Pappas Amendment Keller Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (8 votes)