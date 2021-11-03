THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2021
Possible Consideration of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
Possible Consideration of the Build Back Better Act
Complete Consideration of H.R. 3992 – Protect Older Job Applicants Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor) As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate on H.R. 3992.
Postponed Amendment Votes (2):
Pappas Amendment Keller AmendmentPostponed Suspensions (8 votes)
- H.R. 1917 – Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1339 – Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act, as amended (Rep. Davids – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3193 – E-BRIDGE Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3709 – Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Katko – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 2220 – To amend title 40, United States Code, to modify the treatment of certain bargain-price options to purchase at less than fair market value, and for other purposes (Rep. Guest – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 390 – To redesignate the Federal Building located at 167 North Main Street in Memphis, Tennessee as the “Odell Horton Federal Building” (Rep. Cohen – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4679 – To designate the Federal building located at 1200 New Jersey Avenue Southeast in Washington, DC, as the “Norman Yoshio Mineta Federal Building” (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 4660 – To designate the Federal building and United States Courthouse located at 1125 Chapline Street in Wheeling, West Virginia, as the “Frederick P. Stamp, Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse” (Rep. McKinley – Transportation and Infrastructure)