TCEQ approves fines totaling $334,286

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $209,972 against 21 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, four municipal waste discharge, two petroleum storage tank, three public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three petroleum storage tank and two water quality.

In addition, on Oct. 25, the executive director approved penalties totaling $124,314 against 40 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.