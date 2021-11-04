Hillsboro Rapper J’Moris Releases Stylish Music Video for “Activated”, Pays Tribute to Steve Urkel and “Friday” Movie

J'Moris "Activated" cover artwork

Hillsboro, Texas Rapper J'Moris

J'Moris performing live in 2021 - Hillsboro, Texas

My older brother, Crunch, looked out for me a lot. The lessons he taught me molded me into who I am today and also gave me the opportunities to graduate high school.”
— J'Moris
HILLSBORO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hillsboro rapper and storyteller J’Moris continues a steady stream of new releases with the trap-heavy banger “Activated”, out October 18, 2021 independently. Accompanying the new single is a stylish official music video directed and edited by Artist Named CHI. The video parodies the “Steve Urkel” character and 90’s classic movie “Friday”.

“Activated” finds the Central Texas area artist completely at home weaving together complex bars over dream-like piano and downtempo rap beats by Supamario Beats. J’Moris sounds unaffected by the outside world and is feeling himself on this energizing track.

Like a suave, street-wise prodigy of Master P and Gucci Mane, Hillsboro, Texas Rapper J’Moris‘s style is all realness, dripping with heavyweight swagger and southern grit. A self-dubbed ‘product of environment’, J’Moris has been drawn to music since he was a young boy. While battling the trials and tribulations of life, he’s always found music to be an unrivaled outlet of expression. During his college venture at Lamar University, Moris co-founded the organization Tru Misfitz. Continuing to maneuver more into the music industry, Moris found his southern influence played a heavy part in what he does, deeply embedded in his music and persona.

Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas during the 90’s exposed J’Moris to a lot growing up. The drugs, pimps & thugs flooded the streets.

“My family moved to Hillsboro, Texas, to try and get away, but to no avail. The crack epidemic consumed Hillsboro also. Watching my loved ones fall victim to the drugs or the streets, I felt I only had one choice. Use them both to my advantage & find a way out. My older brother, Crunch, looked out for me a lot. He never wanted me in the streets but he also knew the outcome was inevitable. He showed me how to finesse the game more, how to be apart of the game but also be hands off.. Unseen.. The lessons he taught me molded me into who I am today and also gave me the opportunities to graduate high school. Something he, or my little brother J Hodge, never did.”

“I tell God to watch out for me while I chase the route of evil…” (from ‘Extra’)

J’Moris‘s no-holds-barred style is equal parts finesse and blunt force, inspired by hip hop greats/moguls like Master P (“his grind was great”, says Moris), Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, T.I., Kevin Gates, Nipsey Hussle & Biggie Smalls. J’Moris has released 5 EP’s, 7 singles, and a full-length album, Blac February (released Feb 7,2020), an autobiographical 15-track collection that flows like a classic. Moris followed up the success of Blac February by releasing 2 singles with accompanying music videos, “Off The Porch” and “Blac Amerikkka”, the latter featuring fellow Hillsboro MC’s 254 Assassin and D. Hewitt in a scathing indictment of racial inequality in the United States.

After “Blac Amerikkka”, J’Moris released a double single featuring “Blac Love”, a poetic, confessional ode to black women everywhere, and the hard-hitting instant classic “Ball”. Next he announced the release of “Not For Everybody”, featuring boozy r&b/trap love jam “Not For Everybody” and heavy hip hop banger showcasing masterful hooks “Special”, both released on May 14, 2021.

Moris launched his own Black Diamond Music Group brand complete with an apparel/merchandise line. Mens and womens styles are available.

“Activated” is now available on major streaming platforms. Watch the “Activated” music video on Youtube.

James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
6044996055 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Hillsboro Rapper J’Moris Releases Stylish Music Video for “Activated”, Pays Tribute to Steve Urkel and “Friday” Movie

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
James Moore
Independent Music Promotions
6044996055 ext.
Company/Organization
Independent Music Promotions
359 Morningside Crescent SW
Airdrie West, Alberta, T4B 0C1
Canada
+1 587-435-9102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

I.M.P was founded in 2011 by “Your Band Is A Virus” author Steve James Moore. One of music PR’s most followed thinkers, James Moore's work has been spread by majors like ASCAP, Performer Magazine, CDBaby, Reverbnation and The Lefsetz Letter. He champions a “music first” mentality and accountability in the industry. He personally manages all of our campaigns. “I’ve played in bands all my life and I was once disappointed by a PR firm myself. That gave me the inspiration to research and write ‘Your Band Is A Virus’ and change the music PR business model to something I’d want myself as a musician. Press needs to be delivered in order to respect the art. That’s what I.M.P is all about. My word is that I.M.P will deliver what we promise to every single artist we work with. What we promise is high amounts of quality press.” – James Moore We provide full-service music PR campaigns for independent musicians of all genres. All our services are strictly based on gaining high amounts of press for chosen bands and solo artists. Press is vital when it comes to grabbing the attention of festivals, labels, licensing companies and new listeners. Artists with high amounts of press and publicity are perceived differently by industry and new listener alike. That is why press is our focus. We fill a much needed void for independent artists.

I.M.P Music PR Services

More From This Author
Chicago Alternative Rock Musician Blake Red Goes Deep on Revelatory "The Cradle" EP
Hillsboro Rapper J’Moris Releases Stylish Music Video for “Activated”, Pays Tribute to Steve Urkel and “Friday” Movie
New York Musician Les Techno Has a Lot to Say About 2021 on Satirical New Single “The Modern Twist”
View All Stories From This Author