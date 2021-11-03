AG Miller mourns passing of former Iowa Congressman Neal Smith

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement about former Iowa Congressman Neal Smith, who died Wednesday:

"Neal Smith was a terrific person and a terrific example of what a public figure should be. He was respected by Democrats and Republicans alike. He always did what he believed was the right thing. His true passion was serving his beloved constituents. His work for the people and agriculture of Iowa leaves an impressive legacy; from Saylorville to Red Rock, his dedication to his state is evident. I will miss Neal’s wisdom and dedication. He was an icon in our state.”