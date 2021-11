New York Musician Les Techno Has a Lot to Say About 2021 on Satirical New Single “The Modern Twist”

Les Techno - The Modern Twist cover artwork

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York-based Alternative/Pop/Post-Punk Musician and Cultural Satirist Les Techno experiments with his unique signature sound on bold new single “The Modern Twist ”, out now via Solid Bass Records . The smart lyricism adeptly points out that we are faced with the same fools beguiled by the same old tricks and propaganda–albeit with a ‘modern twist’.With a “Modern Twist”, Les Techno steps in a punkier, rap-influenced direction. The track is an up-tempo, old school hip hop beat pounded out with a drum, bass and guitar. Stabs of guitar and synth effects in the verses contrast with soaring guitar melody in the chorus with a Gilmor-esque guitar motif at the end. Its chock full of his lyrical style: social satire delivered like bullets from a machine gun. The year 2021 is not going by without Les Techno having something to say about it.Les Techno presents songs of social satire with sonic influences ranging from hip-hoppy grooves and 80’s punk-wave to electric guitar psychedelia and electronic music. A New York City rocker, noted guitarist and studio whiz-kid, Les’ prior releases “Guilty Pleasure” and “Come Along” get regular play. “Edge of the World” reached #20 Indie DRT Chart and #144 Global DRT Chart in December 2019 and “Where were You?” was featured on Detroit’s WRIF “Underground Sound System” in 2018. Les has made hip-hop tracks with Run-DMC (Profile), Mobb Deep (Loud/RCA), Onyx (Def Jam/Sony) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (Higher Ground)."The Modern Twist" is available on all major streaming platforms.