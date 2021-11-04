New York Musician Les Techno Has a Lot to Say About 2021 on Satirical New Single “The Modern Twist”

Les Techno - The Modern Twist cover artwork

New York-based Alternative/Pop/Post-Punk Musician and Cultural Satirist Les Techno experiments with his unique sound on bold new single “The Modern Twist”.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based Alternative/Pop/Post-Punk Musician and Cultural Satirist Les Techno experiments with his unique signature sound on bold new single “The Modern Twist”, out now via Solid Bass Records. The smart lyricism adeptly points out that we are faced with the same fools beguiled by the same old tricks and propaganda–albeit with a ‘modern twist’.

With a “Modern Twist”, Les Techno steps in a punkier, rap-influenced direction. The track is an up-tempo, old school hip hop beat pounded out with a drum, bass and guitar. Stabs of guitar and synth effects in the verses contrast with soaring guitar melody in the chorus with a Gilmor-esque guitar motif at the end. Its chock full of his lyrical style: social satire delivered like bullets from a machine gun. The year 2021 is not going by without Les Techno having something to say about it.

Les Techno presents songs of social satire with sonic influences ranging from hip-hoppy grooves and 80’s punk-wave to electric guitar psychedelia and electronic music. A New York City rocker, noted guitarist and studio whiz-kid, Les’ prior releases “Guilty Pleasure” and “Come Along” get regular play. “Edge of the World” reached #20 Indie DRT Chart and #144 Global DRT Chart in December 2019 and “Where were You?” was featured on Detroit’s WRIF “Underground Sound System” in 2018. Les has made hip-hop tracks with Run-DMC (Profile), Mobb Deep (Loud/RCA), Onyx (Def Jam/Sony) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (Higher Ground).

"The Modern Twist" is available on all major streaming platforms.

