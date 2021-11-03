Texas Man Arrested and Accomplice Still Wanted for Phone Store Burglary Spree in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the arrest of a Texas man on charges related to a string of phone store burglaries in Florida. Texas authorities arrested Isaiah Johnson in Houston on unrelated charges. Johnson’s accomplice, Dequinnton Dejohn Hamilton, remains a fugitive at this time. According to a Florida law enforcement investigation, the Texas duo orchestrated and carried out several targeted burglaries on phone stores in Florida—causing thousands of dollars in damage to the businesses and stealing more than $163,000 worth of merchandise from the stores. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This criminal duo broke the law in the wrong state and we will work to make sure they do not escape justice. Their crimes harmed Florida businesses as store owners were trying to make ends meet last year amid the pandemic. Their COVID-19 crime spree will earn these defendants an extreme lockdown and long-term social distancing behind bars in a Florida prison.”According to the investigation, from September 2020 to February 2021, Johnson and Hamilton allegedly committed a series of nighttime burglaries targeting phone stores in Brevard, Duval, Miami-Dade, Pinellas, Santa Rosa and Volusia counties. Based on evidence collected through the investigation, law enforcement believes Johnson and Hamilton’s operation may be tied to a larger organized crime ring. This wide-ranging investigation is the result of collaborative work between OSP and law enforcement officers from the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Largo Police Department, Milton Police Department, Orange Park Police Department, Ormond Beach Police Department, Pinecrest Police Department and Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.The defendants are charged with a total of 29 counts, including one count of racketeering, a first-degree felony; conspiracy to commit racketeering, a first-degree felony; felony burglary, a first-degree felony; and felony grand theft, a first-degree felony. If convicted on all charges, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 450 years in prison, while Hamilton faces a maximum sentence of 380 years in prison, respectively.While Johnson awaits extradition following resolution of unrelated crimes in Texas, Hamilton is still on the run. Authorities believe Hamilton is in Texas. Anyone aware of his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement immediately. The investigation into these burglaries is ongoing as new findings suggest more incidents that may involve the same suspects. Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Guillermo Vallejo will prosecute the case.
