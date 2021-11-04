We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Trinity, Florida
The relationships We Insure has with a multitude of reputable insurance carriers allows us to provide a great experience for our customers”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Champions.
— Neha Parikh, Agent in Charge
We Insure Champions is managed by Neha Parikh, Agent in Charge. Parikh has a long background in the world of insurance, working in the industry since 1995 helping homeowners that suffered damage to their homes get their lives back together. That is one of the many reasons why she is excited to work for We Insure Champions, to be able to help as many customers as possible.
“The relationships We Insure has with a multitude of reputable insurance carriers allows us to provide a great experience for our customers,” says Parikh. “I am committed to the principles of service, integrity and professionalism while providing our valued clients the highest quality of service with the goal of exceeding their expectations, which the We Insure model excels at.”
Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger agrees, adding: “We Insure has cultivated relationships with all of the top insurance carriers so that agents like Neha can give customers the ultimate insurance experience.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 170 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
