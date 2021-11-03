Submit Release
TDH WIC Program Announces Temporary Increase To WIC Cash-Value Benefit

Wednesday, November 03, 2021 | 04:18pm

NASHVILLE –Today, the Tennessee Department of Health announced a temporary increase to the Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) Cash-Value Benefit (CVB) for fruit and vegetable purchases.

The CVB increase applies to women and children participants via eligible food packages during November and December.

Category                                                                                    Temporary CVB Amount

Child                                                                                             $24 Pregnant and Postpartum                                                  $43 Breastfeeding                                                                           $47 Exclusively Breastfeeding with multiples                     $70.50

The authority to increase the amount of the CVB was approved recently by the federal agency and terminates on December 31, 2021. These will be automatically added for participants scheduled to receive benefits in November and December. For those who received their three-month benefits in October, the program is working with its vendor to make sure WIC participants receive the additional benefit amounts for November and December.

If participants have questions regarding their benefits, please contact your local WIC clinic or call 1-800-DIAL-WIC to receive assistance.

Additionally, participants can visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/wic.html for more information.

 

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

 

