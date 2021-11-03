N.D. Attorney General opinion: Nov. 3

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an opinion that the requirements of SB 2030 should be read to carry out the purpose of the Legislative Assembly to prevent state funds from flowing to organizations that perform or promote the performance of abortions and NDUS officials should exercise “ordinary care and diligence” in ensuring compliance with those requirements when applying for Challenge Grant Funds. SB 2030 is not preempted by prior legal decisions which addressed questions regarding eligibility to receive Medicaid funding and this office generally will not opine as to the constitutionality of duly enacted statutes.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2021/Letter/2021-L-02.pdf